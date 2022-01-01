Go
Toast

Federal Fritter & Bistro

A casual Rehoboth Beach fritter shop, bistro & eat bar.

62A Rehoboth Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Fritter$15.00
Crispy, poppable & bite-sized crisped veggies.
Fried Virginia Oyster Sandwich$19.00
lemon saffron aioli & brioche bun
Small Fritter$9.00
Crispy poppable veggies, 6pc to small. Choose one sauce on us!
Grilled Vegetable Panini$14.00
fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, grilled zucchini & horseradish aioli
Artichoke Frinini$18.00
grilled rye with artichoke fritters, gruyere & remoulade
Large Fritters$15.00
See full menu

Location

62A Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach DE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mariachi Restaurant

No reviews yet

Wonderful authentic food from Latin countries. Come experience a warm welcoming atmosphere with outdoor dining and great menu selection. A two level restaurant with something for everyone to enjoy!

The Pines Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet

The Pines modern tavern offers a winning combination of sensational interior design, a lively atmosphere, creative American cuisine, crafty cocktails and first-class customer service. The restaurant features a full farm-to-table menu in the dining room and a thoughtfully crafted lite fare menu upstairs in the lounge.

Theo's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Jackets & Flip Flops Welcome. Come on in and enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston