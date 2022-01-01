Go
Federal Hill Smokehouse

Ordering will start every day at 10:45 am and go till we sell out.

BBQ • SANDWICHES

2609 Peach St • $$

Avg 4.9 (1240 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese
Creamy Mac and Cheese
Brisket$18.00
1 LB of Brisket. Choice of lean, fatty or mix. If your choice isn't available you'll be given what we have.
Pulled Pork$15.00
1 LB of Pulled Pork
Turkey$15.00
1 LB of Turkey
Deviled Eggs$3.00
Deviled eggs we popped into our smoker for a few minutes
2 Meat Plate$12.00
Your choice of 2 different meats and 2 sides.
3 Meat Plate$15.00
Your choice of 3 different meats and 2 sides.
Jalapeno Poppers$5.00
Bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with cheese and spices.
1 Meat Plate$9.00
Your choice of 1 different meats and 2 sides.
Coles Law
Creamy Cole Slaw
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2609 Peach St

Erie PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

