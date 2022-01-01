Federal Way restaurants you'll love
Federal Way's top cuisines
Must-try Federal Way restaurants
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
31835 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way
|Popular items
|*Rock & Roll
|$16.00
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
|*Mt. Rainier Roll
|$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
|*Bonney Lake Roll
|$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
More about Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way
34902 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way
|Popular items
|Ribeye (8oz) Dinner
|$25.95
Known for it's flavor and tenderness (8oz).
|Jimmy Mac's Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
|$32.95
Dripping with Jimmy Mac's very own BBQ Sauce.
|Blackened Ribeye (12)
|$30.95
The best recipe we've ever come across (12oz).
More about Ivar's
Ivar's
2004 S 320th St, Federal Way