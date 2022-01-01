Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Federal Way restaurants you'll love

Go
Federal Way restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Federal Way

Federal Way's top cuisines

Sushi & Japanese
Sushi & Japanese
Scroll right

Must-try Federal Way restaurants

Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

31835 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way

Avg 4 (927 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Rock & Roll$16.00
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
*Mt. Rainier Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Consumer pic

 

Puerto Vallarta (Twin Lakes)

2002 sw campus dr, Federal Way

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Puerto Vallarta (Twin Lakes)
Restaurant banner

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way

34902 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way

Avg 4.6 (2205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye (8oz) Dinner$25.95
Known for it's flavor and tenderness (8oz).
Jimmy Mac's Baby Back Ribs Full Rack$32.95
Dripping with Jimmy Mac's very own BBQ Sauce.
Blackened Ribeye (12)$30.95
The best recipe we've ever come across (12oz).
More about Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way
Jamba image

 

Jamba

1413 South 348th St., Federal Way 98003

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
Ivar's image

 

Ivar's

2004 S 320th St, Federal Way

No reviews yet
More about Ivar's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Federal Way

Salmon

Shrimp Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Federal Way to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston