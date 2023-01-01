Chicken salad in Federal Way
Federal Way restaurants that serve chicken salad
Pop's Pizza And Pasta - 1620 S 312TH ST #D
1620 S 312TH ST #D, Federal Way
|Crispy Chicken Salad - Half
|$11.99
Chopped breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, and hard boiled egg, served with honey mustard dressing
|Crispy Chicken Salad - Whole
|$15.99
Chopped breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, and hard boiled egg, served with honey mustard dressing
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way - 34902 Pacific Hwy S
34902 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way
|Boulder Chicken Salad-Entrée
|$16.95
7 oz. Salad greens with cheese, dressing, topped with tomato, avocado, onions, sliced chicken breast, black bean corn salsa & sour cream.