Chicken salad in Federal Way

Federal Way restaurants
Federal Way restaurants that serve chicken salad

Pop's Pizza And Pasta - 1620 S 312TH ST #D

1620 S 312TH ST #D, Federal Way

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad - Half$11.99
Chopped breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, and hard boiled egg, served with honey mustard dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad - Whole$15.99
Chopped breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, and hard boiled egg, served with honey mustard dressing
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way - 34902 Pacific Hwy S

34902 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way

Avg 4.6 (2205 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boulder Chicken Salad-Entrée$16.95
7 oz. Salad greens with cheese, dressing, topped with tomato, avocado, onions, sliced chicken breast, black bean corn salsa & sour cream.
