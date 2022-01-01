Salmon in Federal Way
Federal Way restaurants that serve salmon
More about Trapper's Sushi - Federal Way
Trapper's Sushi - Federal Way
31835 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way
|*Tis' the Salmon Roll
|$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
|GF - Salmon Nigiri
|$6.50
|*Salmon Skin HAND ROLL
|$6.00
Deep fried salmon skin, spicy sauce, and masago topped with teriyaki.
More about Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way - 34902 Pacific Hwy S
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way - 34902 Pacific Hwy S
34902 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way
|Caesar-Salmon-Entree
|$15.95
7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh marinated salmon.
|Fresh Marinated Salmon (7oz)
|$20.95
Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.
|Fresh Marinated Salmon (10oz)
|$25.95
Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.