Tacos in Federal Way

18 inches, 12 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

