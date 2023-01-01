Tacos in Federal Way
Federal Way restaurants that serve tacos
Pop's Pizza And Pasta - 1620 S 312TH ST #D
1620 S 312TH ST #D, Federal Way
|Acapulco Taco Pizza - Extra Large
|$29.99
18 inches, 12 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
|Acapulco Taco Pizza - Medium
|$20.49
12 inches, 6 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
|Acapulco Taco Pizza - Large
|$24.99
15 inches, 8 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Puerto Vallarta (Twin Lakes) - 2002 sw campus dr
2002 sw campus dr, Federal Way
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
Our traditional taco salad is served on a crisp flour tortilla shell with cheese melted over the meat, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and ranchero sauce.
|Authentic Street Tacos
|$0.00
Your choice of meat. Garnished with onions, cilantro, radishes, lime, and roasted tomatillo sauce. Choice of meats steak, chicken, pork Carnitas, Barbacoa, Al Pastore. Choice of à la cart, two tacos with rice and beans, or three tacos with rice and beans