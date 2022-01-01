Go
Toast

Federalist Pig

American Regional Barbecue emphasizing fresh ingredients, curated sandwiches, specialty sides, and sauces influenced by soul food and different regions in the states, while taking inspiration from great grilling cultures from around the world, using different woods, rubs and cooking techniques. The menu will change based on seasonality and experimentation.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1654 Columbia Road NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (3363 reviews)

Popular Items

SM Seasoned Fries$2.95
Skin on fries seasoned with house sweet and spicy bbq rub. vegan
LG Mac & Cheese$8.75
Shell pasta baked with smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar and jack cheeses, with a bit of a kick
SM Brussels Sprouts$3.25
Crispy fried and seasoned with sweet and spicy bbq dry rub. Vegan
LG Brussels Sprouts$8.75
Crispy fried and seasoned with sweet and spicy bbq dry rub
Brisket
Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.
Pork Spare Rib Bones
1 lb (approximately 4-6 bones) Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.
SM Mac & Cheese$3.25
Shell pasta baked with smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar and jack cheese, with a bit of a kick. Vegetarian
Two Step$17.25
PLEASE Pick 2 Meats (1/4 lb portions) and 2 Sides (5oz) - will come with complementary texas toast and pickles unless otherwise requested.. THANK YOU.
Smoked Wings
Dry rubbed and smoked jumbo party wings
Carolina On My Mind$10.75
Chopped pork, cole slaw, spicy vinegar sauce, crispy skin, sesame bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1654 Columbia Road NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Martha Dear

No reviews yet

Martha Dear serves Neapolitan style pizza, wine, and other fun stuff.

Beau Thai Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet

Named “Best Thai Restaurant” in Washington, DC, in the 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 Washington City Paper’s Readers’ Polls and in the 2014 Washington Post Express Best Of poll, Beau Thai serves fresh, authentic and delicious Thai cuisine.
We are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, feature a full bar of craft cocktails, great wines and a locally-focused beer list, and offer dine-in, delivery and carryout service. Since opening in 2010, the restaurant has earned accolades from loyal customers and critics alike.

Ellē

No reviews yet

Cafe/Bakery/Restaurant/Bar

Purple Patch

No reviews yet

Filipino-American comfort food. Woman/Veteran/Minority owned and operated. Chef Patrice Cleary re-creates the food that she grew up learning to cook while using her mother as her inspiration. Her passion to keep Filipino cuisine alive has been recognized worldwide. The Michelin Guide said that she delivers note perfect Filipino food with just the right amount of playfulness. Purple Patch has also been recognized as one of the top 25 Filipino Restaurants in America.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston