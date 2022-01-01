Do Not Use

Go
PIZZA

5210 North Central Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (5488 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza$14.50
Pepperoni and Red Sauce.
The Double Down$11.00
10 pc Federal Wings$15.00
Ten Wings Served with Celery, Carrots, and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Caesar$10.50
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlicky Caesar Dressing + House Croutons. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food-bourne illness. All dressings come on the side.
Big Star Pizza$17.00
Schreiner's Sausage, Pepperoni, Red and Yellow Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Red Sauce, Olives, and Wood Roasted Onions
Margherita Pizza$14.50
House Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato, Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Four King's Cheese Pizza$13.00
Classic Cheese Pizza with our Cheese Blend and Red Sauce.
Casanova Pizza$16.00
Prosciutto, Dates, Ricotta, Arugula, Grana Padano, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Ranch$0.50
2 oz cup
At Last Pizza$14.00
Broccolini, Roasted Corn, Goat Cheese, Calabrian Chilis, Basil, and Lemon Oil
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5210 North Central Avenue

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
