- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Market East
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- FED | Far East Descendant
FED | Far East Descendant
Unique Cantonese Restaurant, Bar, and Rooftop
240 N. 13th Street
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Five Venom Fries 五毒條
|$8.00
Hand Cut Taro, House-Made Five Spice, Keeh-Chup and Ming Mayo dipping sauce
______________________________________________________________
Some heroes must become venomous to defeat venomous villains. Our five venom spice (5 spice) with our Keeh-chup and ming mayo dip will be quite the conflict on your palate.
|CBLT 叉燒饅頭
|$16.00
Cha-Siu Pork Belly, Lettuce, Tomato, Scallion, Chili Mayo, Served with Five Venom Fries
_________________________________________
Our version of a BLT incorporating fresh steamed Montao, Green leaf Lettuce, sliced tomato, shredded scallion threads and twice cooked pork belly in our signature Cha-Siu sauce. The CBLT.
|18 Taming Dragon Steak Rice Bowl 降龍十八牛
|$20.00
Flank Steak, 18 Taming Dragon Sauce, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables
_________________________________________
Legend says that the 18 dragon palms technique has enough power to stop a dragon. Our steak uses 18 ingredients for its sauce and marinade and is then wok seared to tame the most fierce flavor beast.
|Typhoon Shelter Soft Shelled Crab 避风塘软壳蟹
|$18.00
Soft Shell Crab, Garlic, Chili, Green Onion, Fermented Black Bean
_______________________________________________________________
From boatmen in Hong Kong who braved strong typhoons, comes this classic Cantonese dish.
|Lohon Shitake (Vegan) Bojai Rice Bowl 叉燒冬菇
|$18.00
Shitake, Vegan Cha-Siu Sauce, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables.
_________________________________________________________
Lohon, or Arhat, is buddhist term for one who has reached nirvana, a heightened state of being. Lohon is often used in Cantonese menus to define vegetarian dishes, and our Lohon Cha-Siu takes traditional Cantonese BBQ flavors and transforms them into a heightened vegan dish.
|Crispy Chicken w/ Pheonix Ash 脆皮鸡腿和凤凰粉
|$16.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Soy Cucumber, Canton Slaw, Phoenix Chili Spices, Phoenix Mayo,
served with Five Venom Fries.
_________________________________________
The Pheonix is often depicted with the Dragon in Kunlun legend to represent the yin and the yang or harmony of husband and wife. We marry our Pheonix ash in a special batter to create a delicious crispy chicken sandwich.
|Fried Montao with Milk Tea Creme 炸饅頭和奶茶忌廉
|$8.00
Delectable, house-made Montao bites dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Jasmine Milk Tea Creme
|White Lotus Patty 白蓮餅
|$16.00
Lotus, Shitake, Wood Ear Mushroom, Water Chestnut
served with Five Venom Fries
_________________________________________
The white lotus was chosen to represent a spiritual movement that would later turn into a secret conflict against the Qing dynasty. The lotus root was chosen to make our vegetarian patty, & it is no secret that it will be delicious.
|Shrimp Toast 蝦多士
|$12.00
Shrimp, Shallots, Water Chestnut, House-Made Bun
______________________________________________________________
Combat often involves attacks and evasion. Our homemade montao craftily envelop our shrimp patty.
|Dim Mak Mini Ribs 點脈排骨
|$15.00
Half-Cut Ribs, Dao-si Marinade, Sweet and Tangy Capital Sauce.
_____________________________________________________________
Dim mak, the martial art of attacking multiple pressure points in the body. Dim mak marinated mini ribs, half cut ribs served in our capital glaze, will have multiple attacks on taste.
Location
240 N. 13th Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:01 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:01 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:01 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:01 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:01 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:01 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:01 am
Nearby restaurants
Brandywine Pizza
No reviews yet
15% off your First Online Order - Use Code OFF15 ///// 10% off Your Online Order - Use Code OFF10
Original Hot Dog Factory
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
NOTO Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
URBN
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
© 2022 Toast, Inc.