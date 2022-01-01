FED | Far East Descendant

Crispy Chicken Thigh, Soy Cucumber, Canton Slaw, Phoenix Chili Spices, Phoenix Mayo,

served with Five Venom Fries.

_________________________________________

The Pheonix is often depicted with the Dragon in Kunlun legend to represent the yin and the yang or harmony of husband and wife. We marry our Pheonix ash in a special batter to create a delicious crispy chicken sandwich.

