Federalist Pig

5504 Baltimore Avenue

Hyattsville, MD 20781

Popular Items

Carolina on my Mind$10.50
Pulled Pork, cole slaw, crispy skin, spicy vinegar sauce, sesame bun
Build Your Own Combo
Pick your own meats and sides and build a combo for 1 or up to 3 people. Pick 2-4 meats and 1-4 sides. Served with texas toast, pickles and sauce on the side.
Seasoned Fries
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
seasoned with our sweet and spicy bbq dry rub
Mac and Cheese
shell pasta with cheddar and jack cheeses, baked in the smoker with a bit of a kick
Pork Ribs & Tips
Dry rubbed, slow smoked and lightly glazed with a bit of a kick. served with texas toast and pickles - 4-6 bones come to a pound.
Smoked Wings
Smoked and flash fried crispy and tossed in our sweet and spicy bbq dry rub.
BBQ Beans
sweet and smokey with a slight kick
Cole Slaw
shaved cabbage with a cider vinegar based creamy dressing.
Beef Brisket
Dry rubbed and smoked over oak wood. served sliced moist(fatty), lean or burnt ends.
Sunday11:45 am - 6:10 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:10 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:10 pm
Friday11:45 am - 8:10 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 7:45 pm

5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville MD 20781

