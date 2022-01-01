Federalist Pig
Open today 11:45 AM - 8:10 PM
No reviews yet
5504 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 6:10 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 8:10 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 8:10 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 8:10 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 7:45 pm
Location
5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville MD 20781
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Suga & Spice LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Pearl & Chans Kitchen
ALL ORDERS ARE PRE-ORDERED!
*DELIVERY ONLY*
Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.
Carolina Kitchen - West Hyattsville
Come in and enjoy!