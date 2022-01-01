Go
Fedwich

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1517 Connecticut Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (535 reviews)

Popular Items

Club Fed$14.00
fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with cherry pepper aioli on a brioche bun
Coca-Cola$3.50
goober pie$7.00
Creamy peanut butter pie with a graham cracker crust, topped with a layer of chocolate ganache
Fedburger$15.00
2 Smashed 4oz beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun - comes with fries
FedPig Melt$14.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, melted cheddar and jack, bbq sauce, texas toast - comes with fries
Feddy Cheesesteak$15.00
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, cherry pepper aioli, cherry pepper relish, hero roll - comes with fries
Crispy Tofu Bahn Mi$13.00
Sticky Garlic, Arugula, Cherry Pepper Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Sesame, Hero Roll veg
KBC chicken sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, red pepper aioli, pickles, brioche bun - comes with fries
JimKelly$15.00
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, shredded lettuce, shaved celery, brioche bun - comes with fries
KBA Cubano$15.00
House Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Gouda, Pickled Jalapenos, Hero Roll
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1517 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
