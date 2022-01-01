Go
Fegen’s

Approachable Food, Comfortable Dining

1050 Studewood Street

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Bacon$11.00
2 thick butter griddled brioche slices, marianted tomatoes, vermont cheddar, grilled hand-cut bacon.
Pan-Fried Chicken Schnitzel & Lemon Caper Sauce$18.00
Deviled Eggs & Bacon Jam Side (6)$9.00
Grilled Salmon Filet & Caper Lemon Sauce$24.00
Side: Grilled Asparagus, Bacon Jam$9.00
Side: Grilled Broccolini, Garlic$8.00
Carbonara & Grilled Bacon$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
Tomato-Avocado Salad$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
Seafood Gumbo Bowl (20oz.)$13.00
shrimp, crab gumbo served with yeasty roll, rice or lafayette potato salad
Grilled Sirloin Steak, Au Jus$22.00
1050 Studewood Street

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
