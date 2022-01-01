Go
Toast

Feedel Bistro

Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine.
Injera, Sambuusa, Vegan and (beef, lamb, Chicken and Salmon)

SALADS

3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A" • $$

Avg 4.7 (244 reviews)

Popular Items

Ingudai (Mushroom) Tibs$14.50
Goden Tibs$18.50
Feedel's Hummus/Azifa$7.50
Moms Gomen$18.50
Sambusa$5.95
Vegan Sampler$15.75
Extra Injera$1.00
Lega Tibs Lamb$16.99
Sagla Spris Chicken$15.99
Chefs Special Tibs Beef$18.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A"

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Therapy Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bench Warmers Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Bench Warmer's is a locally owned sports grill.We have three locations in the Atlanta area. Great food and great friends!
Life Is Better On The Bench!

Yumbii - Toco Hills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Fire Kitchen

No reviews yet

Food made with Love to feed your Soul.
Family Friendly Casual Dining with a Multi Cultural flair.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston