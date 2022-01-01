Feedel Bistro
Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine.
Injera, Sambuusa, Vegan and (beef, lamb, Chicken and Salmon)
SALADS
3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A" • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A"
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Therapy Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Bench Warmers Sports Grill
Bench Warmer's is a locally owned sports grill.We have three locations in the Atlanta area. Great food and great friends!
Life Is Better On The Bench!
Yumbii - Toco Hills
Come in and enjoy!
Southern Fire Kitchen
Food made with Love to feed your Soul.
Family Friendly Casual Dining with a Multi Cultural flair.