Go
Toast

Feel Good Café

An uplifting European inspired café with fresh breakfast sandwiches, quiche, and custom created home fry bowls & burritos. Excellent espresso & great wifi.

907 N 5th St • $

Avg 5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Berry Blast Overnight Oats$4.00
Black Hills Bowl$8.00
Home fries, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of bacon, ham, turkey or sausage
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
Create Your Own Burrito$3.50
Start with home fries and choose from a variety of fresh ingredients all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Create Your Own Home Fry Bowl$3.50
Start with a bowl of home fries & choose from a variety of fresh ingredients to start your morning your way.
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant$7.00
Bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on a croissant
Drip Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee
Seasonal Fruit Cup$5.50
Layered fresh seasonal fruit cup
Black Hills Burrito$8.00
Home fries, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions & cheddar cheese with your choice of meat
Portabella Ciabatta$9.00
Marinated portabellas, spinach, tomato & roasted red pepper mayo on ciabatta bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

907 N 5th St

Custer SD

Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Custer Beacon

No reviews yet

LIVE MUSIC. GOOD EATS. COLD BEER. BLACK HILLS.

Sage Creek Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston