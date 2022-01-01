Go
Toast

Feelin A Little Philly

Come in and enjoy!

1111 S Prairie Ave • $

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Fries$2.50
French fries
Kids Cheeseburger Meal$4.50
1/4 patty, melted white American cheese, toasted bun
Bell Feelin$5.95
Chopped steak, grilled onions, bell peppers melted white American cheese
Mushroom Feelin$5.95
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, melted white American cheese
Ultimate Feelin$5.95
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American cheese
Basket for 2 Regular Feelin$15.95
Chopped steak, grilled onions, white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks
Chicken Feelin$5.95
Chopped chicken, grilled onions, melted white American cheese
BLT$5.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato,
Basket for 2 Ultimate Feelin$15.95
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & white American cheese. 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks
Regular Feelin$5.95
Chopped steak, grilled onions, melted white American cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1111 S Prairie Ave

Pueblo CO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
