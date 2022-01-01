Go
Toast

Fegley's Allentown Brew Works

Come in and enjoy!

812 Hamilton Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

812 Hamilton Street

Allentown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Birriaholic

No reviews yet

Specializing in the ultimate Birria Tacos sensation! Your one stop family eatery, satisfying family's cravings with Latin Fusion flavors. Steam tables offering various combinations of dishes as well as a back kitchen for the dishes requiring more preparation. Dine in & take out available.

Grove Street Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD PLACE

My Tequila House

No reviews yet

Mexican restaurant to live a different experience. We have an excellent selection of Margaritas & Tequilas. Traditional and contemporary cuisine with our own touch. Excellent atmosphere and service.

The Brick

No reviews yet

Dine in, take out, curbside, and delivery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston