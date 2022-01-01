Go
Toast

Felice

Come in and enjoy!

1166 First Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ravioli Della Casa$24.00
housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese$26.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Polpettine$16.00
homemade veal meatballs, tomato sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*$24.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Cicorie$19.00
wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil
Tonnarelli Cacio Pepe$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Zuppa Contadina$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil
Arancini$16.00
rice balls, tomato, mozzarella, oregano, served with arrabbiata sauce
Milanese$29.00
traditional chicken Milanese, wild arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, balsamic reduction
Fusilli Al Ferretto$23.00
artisanal fresh fusilli, San Marzano tomato sauce, creamy burrata cheese, basil
See full menu

Location

1166 First Avenue

New York NY

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CHAMOUN'S WAY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marinara Pizza - Midtown

No reviews yet

Now open

Crumbly Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

"NEW BAKERY **BAKING ON PREMISES** in Sutton place! We’ve a wide variety of delicious pastries and desserts! Whether you’re in the mood for something savory or something sweet! You’ve found the place!!"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston