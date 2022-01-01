Go
Felice

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE

Popular Items

Crostone Ricotta$16.00
fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds
Zuppa Contadina$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil
Fusilli Al Ferretto$23.00
artisanal fresh fusilli, San Marzano tomato sauce, creamy burrata cheese, basil
Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata$21.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Arancini$16.00
rice balls, tomato, mozzarella, oregano, served with arrabbiata sauce
Milanese Di Pollo$29.00
traditional chicken Milanese, wild arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, balsamic reduction
Melanzane Alla Parmigiana$19.00
baked layers of thinly sliced eggplant, Parmigiano-Reggiano, tomato basil sauce
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese$26.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Rucola e Carciofi$21.00
wild arugula, thinly sliced artichokes, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, Dijon dressing
Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE

NEW YORK NY

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
