Felice

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

1593 1st Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.7 (507 reviews)

Popular Items

Polpettine$16.00
homemade veal meatballs, tomato sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata$21.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Quinoa$18.00
Quinoa salad, spinach, avocado, Kumato tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, toasted almonds, red wine vinegar
Fusilli Al Ferretto$23.00
artisanal fresh fusilli, San Marzano tomato sauce, creamy burrata cheese, basil
Pappardelle Con Salsiccia$24.00
sweet Italian sausage, braised endive, porcini mushrooms, herbs, truffle sauce
Ravioli Della Casa$24.00
housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese$26.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Zuppa Contadina$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil
Milanese Di Pollo$29.00
traditional chicken Milanese, wild arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, balsamic reduction
L'Hamburger*$23.00
short-rib blend, taleggio cheese, bacon, red onion confit, pickle, tomato, hand-cut French fries. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1593 1st Avenue

New York NY

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

