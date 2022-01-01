Felix’s Fish Camp
Situated on scenic Mobile Bay, Felix’s Fish Camp is the premier choice for fresh Gulf seafood, USDA-certified steak, and breathtaking views of Mobile Bay. Incredible entrees paired with outstanding service ensure our guests feel like the toast of the town.
Open 7 days a week 11am-10pm. Reservations are suggested.
1530 Battleship Pkwy
Popular Items
Location
1530 Battleship Pkwy
Spanish Fort AL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
ED’S Seafood Shed
Come in and enjoy!
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
The Haberdasher
Mobile's premier spot for craft cocktails, craft beer, fine spirits and excellent food.
Strictly 21+!
Alabama Music Box
Watch shows with us! Buy tickets from us!