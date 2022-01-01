Go
Felix’s Fish Camp

Situated on scenic Mobile Bay, Felix’s Fish Camp is the premier choice for fresh Gulf seafood, USDA-certified steak, and breathtaking views of Mobile Bay. Incredible entrees paired with outstanding service ensure our guests feel like the toast of the town.
Open 7 days a week 11am-10pm. Reservations are suggested.

1530 Battleship Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*SHRIMP & OYSTER POBOY$11.99
TOGO Chrissie$8.50
*FRIED SHRIMP POBOY
CRAB CLAWS$24.99
*CRAB SOUP
*SHRIMP$19.99
*BIG BATEAU PLATTER$22.99
*FRIED SHRIMP & OYSTERS$19.99
ICED TEA
*FRESH CATCH$18.99
Location

1530 Battleship Pkwy

Spanish Fort AL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
