Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside

Serving Southern Hospitality Daily!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

3613 OCEAN RANCH • $$

Avg 4.6 (6134 reviews)

Popular Items

MAC N' CHEESE
TRY OUR SIGNATURE BAKED MAC N'CHEESE MADE WITH 5 DIFFERENT KINDS OF CHEESE'S!
CATFISH NUGGETS
PEACH COBBLER$6.00
BEEF BRISKET PLATTER*$22.00
6-7 slices of Marinated Angus Beef, smoked and glazed on the broiler with our BBQ sauce! Served with two sides of your choice!
BABY BACK RIBS$19.00
"All slow-cooked barbecue in our genuine hickory wood burning pit" Served with two sides of your choice.
Half rack-5 Bones, Full Rack- 10 Bones
SAMPLER PLATTER$35.00
An appetizer big enough to share! Your choice of four meats & four sides.
(Serves 2-3 people)
ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN DINNER$16.00
Moist & Tender, seasoned just right, fried to a crisp golden brown. [white meat +$3.00]
CATFISH DINNER
CORNBREAD
SWEET SOUTHERN CORNBREAD!
GUMBO$8.00
Contains Chicken, Sausage, Seafood(shrimp), Okra,
In A Rich Dark Roux Base Served Over Rice . Cup – $8, Bowl – $12
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3613 OCEAN RANCH

OCEANSIDE CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

