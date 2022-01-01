Go
Felix's Pizza Pub

6401 Clayton Avenue

Popular Items

Cheese Slice$5.99
1 Big Huge 18" Cheese Slice
18" Cheese$18.99
Loaded Waffle Fries$7.99
Queso, bacon, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions
Waffle fries$4.99
Waffle fries with parmesan
12" Dogtown$21.99
Italian sausage, Volpi pepperoni and pepper bacon
Garden Salad$5.99
romaine, mozzarealla, red onion, tomato and croutons
12" Cheese$12.99
18" Half & Half Specialty$28.99
1 lb Trashed Wings$12.99
T-ravs$8.99
Beef ravioli served with marinara.
6401 Clayton Avenue

Saint Louis MO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
