FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL

Serving Southern Hospitality Daily!

5671 Palmer Way Ste C

Popular Items

LUNCHBOX ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN$12.00
3 PIECES OF OUR FAMOUS ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN! SERVED WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW! (dark meat $1)
(white meat $1.50)
JIMMY LEE'S PULLED PORK SANDWICH$13.00
Slow-smoked pork, Pulled, Piled high and topped with Coleslaw
FRIED OKRA$6.00
SIDE ORDER OF FRIED OKRA!
ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
Moist & Tender, seasoned just right, fried to a crisp golden brown. [white meat +$2.50]
LUNCHBOX ST. LOUIS RIBS$11.00
Baby Back Ribs (4Bones),
St. Louis Ribs (3Bones),
Rib Tips (4-6Pieces). Served with fries and coleslaw.
CORNBREAD
SWEET SOUTHERN CORNBREAD!
SAMPLER PLATTER$35.00
An appetizer big enough to share! Your choice of four meats & four sides.
(Serves 2-3 people)
BABY BACK RIBS$19.00
"All slow-cooked barbecue in our genuine hickory wood burning pit"
Half rack-5 Bones, Full Rack- 10 Bones
LUNCHBOX CATFISH$11.00
CATFISH FILLET- FRIED SOUTHERN STYLE OR GRILLED TO PERFECTION! ALSO TRY IT IN NUGGETS- PERFECT BITESIZE PIECES. SERVED WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW!
BRISKET PLATTER*$22.00
6-7 slices of Marinated Angus Beef, smoked and glazed on the broiler with our BBQ sauce! Served with two sides of your choice!
Location

5671 Palmer Way Ste C

Carlsbad CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

