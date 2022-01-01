Stevie D's Riverside Tavern

No reviews yet

We are a sports bar offering 26 Beers on tap, 13 of which are craft beer that rotate regularly. We specialize in our fresh handcrafted stuffed burgers. We offer a variety of quality pub fair anywhere from specialty fries, hot weiners, hot dogs, pizza, and much more. 11 HD Tv's with Direct Tv to catch all your favorite sports. Live music every Friday, and Saturday night.

Karaoke, Opinionation, and Music Bingo week days.

