Fellow Osteria

Featuring a full-service menu of authentically-sourced, seriously-farm-fresh pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and salads for dinner. Fellow brings an authentic Italian osteria menu and vibe to the heart of south Scottsdale. Open daily, Fellow also tempts with affordable, Italian-centric wines, as well as craft beers and hand-shaken cocktails, including $7 by 6pm ($7 House Cocktails, $7 Glasses of Wine & $7 Half Pitchers of Beer everyday before 6pm). In a rush? Fellow offers a premium coffee bar as well as the full menu to-go.

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Popular Items

Brown Butter Ravioli$16.00
Spinach and ricotta ravioli in brown butter with crispy sage.
Mista Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, salami, fontina cheese, cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, olives and focaccia croutons. Served with oregano vinaigrette.
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Pavoni pepperoni with basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Beet Salad$13.00
Red and yellow beets, mixed greens, candied walnuts, whipped goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
Spaghetti, meatballs, tomato cream sauce, grana padano, and oregano
Tagliatelle Bolognese$17.00
Rustic pork and beef meat sauce. Served with Noble focaccia.
Noble Bread & Butter$6.00
Locally made Noble country loaf with seasonal house made butter.
Pesto Spaghetti alla Chitarra$16.00
Spaghetti alla chitarra with basil pesto, pine nuts and roasted heirloom tomatoes. Served with Noble foccacia.
Pesto Chicken Pizza$17.00
Basil pesto, roasted chicken and heirloom tomatoes.
Cacio e Pepe$16.00
Spaghetti alla chitarra with parmesan, peppercorn medley and finished with lemon zest.
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
