Felly Bistro Online Ordering

FRENCH FRIES

Popular Items

Choice #2: Eggplant Parmesan$38.00
Homemade eggplant served with a side of pappardelle pasta and salad.
Braised beef with tomato and cabernet$17.00
Braised beef tossed with fettuccine pasta, extra virgin olive oil and grated Romano cheese.
Choice #2: Stuffed and baked peppers$36.00
Stuffed with zucchini, quinoa, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil and mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of 2 sides.
* mix vegetables, mix veg. in sweet and spicy sauce, macaroni and cheese, beet salad, sweet potato, roasted potatoes, steamed white rice, or side salad.
Choice #1: Rosemary herb chicken$36.00
Whole rosemary herb roasted chicken served with a side of mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes.
Truly vegetable and mushroom lasagna - GF/V$17.00
Thinly sliced layers of zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, and spinach baked with a cracked black pepper béchamel with ricotta. Served with a light tomato basil sauce.
Seared Spanish Octopus$15.00
Served with a spicy pepper and caper emulsion, potatoes, shallots, tarragon oil and spicy salad
Choice #3: Jambalaya$42.00
Cajun rice with andouille sausage, shrimp, mussels, chicken, peppers, and onions.
Steamed Prince Edward Island mussels - GF$13.00
steamed with white wine, garlic, tarragon, and butter
Honey ginger glazed French chicken breast - GF$18.00
Served over a sweet potato coconut puree and Brussel sprouts tossed in bacon
Tiramisu Cake$4.50
vanilla cake and ladyfingers soaked in coffee. Topped with tiramisu and chocolate shavings.
769 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
