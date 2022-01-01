Go
Toast

Felt

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2421, 101 W Floyd Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2421, 101 W Floyd Ave

Englewood CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chop Shop

No reviews yet

Skillfully Crafted, Quickly Served

Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl

No reviews yet

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

fellow traveler

No reviews yet

Booze and Plant Based Food

Colore Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Colore is a family owned and operated Italian American restaurant. Our dishes range from the classic to the contemporary. We have a full bar with craft cocktails, local beers, and acclaimed wines. We offer take-out, delivery, and catering options, and we have extensive gluten-free selections. Minutes from DU, Swedish and Craig Hospitals and the Old Pearl Street shopping district, Colore offers a modern and comfortable destination to the suburbs of Denver. The interior of the restaurant is modern, bright and contemporary with large windows, butcher block tables, big cozy booths and soft red leather chairs. Ample adjacent parking and a street-side patio welcome guests to bask in the buzz of the new South Broadway.
We also believe in supporting our community; we are a proud sponsor of DU Athletics, as well as our neighbors at Swallow Hill Music. We support local schools and churches through ongoing contributions. We look forward to serving you and your family.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston