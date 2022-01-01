Go
Feng Shui - Burlington

Taste, Quality, Style
Feng Shui, an award-winning and acclaimed restaurant, carefully melds the finest tastes and styles that traditional Chinese and Japanese cuisines have to offer into original fusion dishes created by its renowned chefs using only the freshest ingredients. The result is a rich palette of dishes, including special seasonal offerings, presented in beautifully selected porcelain for our customers to choose from.

2200 District Ave

Popular Items

★ California$8.00
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$9.00
Green onion flatbread
General Gau's Chicken 左宗鸡$18.00
White meat chicken on bed of steamed broccoli florets
Crab Rangoon 蟹角$11.00
Cream cheese, crab meat, vegetables (8 pcs)
Pork Dumplings 猪肉饺$12.00
White Rice 白饭$3.00
1 PINT
Chicken Fingers 鸡条$11.00
Deep fried white meat dipped in a light batter
Spring Rolls 上春$7.00
Cabbage, carrots & wood ear (2 pcs)
Beef Skewers 牛串$13.00
Flank steak seasoned w. house teriyaki marinade
★ Spicy Tuna$10.00
Location

Burlington MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Row 34

Open for in-person dining and takeout! Wednesday & Thursday 5:00pm-9:00pm, Friday and Saturday 11:30am-10:00pm, Sunday 11:30am-9:00pm.

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

Come in and enjoy!!

Karma - Burlington

Fusion sushi, a combination between Japanese flavors and the delicate sauces and styles of France is our specialty.
Fusion Sushi, Authentic Cantonese Dishes and Craft Cocktails along with a wide selection of Japanese Whiskey and Sake. Come dine with us and experience the Karma of great dining.

Frank Pepe’s of Burlington

Passionate about pizza since 1925!

