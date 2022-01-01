Go
FengFit™ Foods

Always Fresh - Always Delicious - Always Nutritious - 100% Plant-Based Cuisine

31200 Pinetree Rd

Popular Items

Champagne Vinaigrette$9.00
Champagne vinegar, shallots, dijon mustard, olive oil.
Blueberry Mango Refresher$10.00
Strawberry Banana Refresher$10.00
Harvest Chickpea Wrap$12.00
Chickpeas, apple, celery, cranberries, red onion, carrots, and walnuts served on a gluten-free wrap with red and green grapes and raw veggies.
ALT Sandwich$10.00
Avocado, micro greens and tomato on toasted whole grain or gluten free bread served open face with herb vegan mayo.
White Balsamic Vinaigrette$9.00
White balsamic vinegar, agave nectar, herbs.
Tropical Power Refresher$10.00
Chocolate PB Protein Refresher$10.00
Victory Vegetable Stri Fry$12.00
Broccoli, carrots, snap peas, shitake mushrooms, red cabbage, roasted tofu, bok choy and cilantro - Served with lemon pepper seasoning OR light maple tamari sauce.
Iced Breathe Tea$3.00
31200 Pinetree Rd

Pepper Pike OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
