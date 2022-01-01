Fenton restaurants you'll love

Must-try Fenton restaurants

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge image

GRILL

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge

3482 Silver Lake rd, Fenton

Avg 4.1 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.99
Quesadilla$10.99
Trash Can Nachos$14.99
More about Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
Community by Fuel Up Fresh image

 

Community by Fuel Up Fresh

3214 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Featured Bowl$15.99
Cilantro rice, grilled flank steak, sauteed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, black beans, pickled onion, avocado, cilantro, sriracha aioli.
***bowl comes as is***
Fuji Apple Cheddar Grilled Cheese$10.99
Grilled aged cheddar, fuji apple, pickled red onion, garlic aioli served on Crust Henry Street Provincial
Turkey Pesto Avocado Sandwich$13.99
More about Community by Fuel Up Fresh
Rough Draught image

 

Rough Draught

134 N Leroy St, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE COFFEE
#9$10.00
I'd Like To Make A Toast$12.00
More about Rough Draught
Pita Way image

 

Pita Way

15274 Silver Pkwy, Fenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Quesopita$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
-Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
More about Pita Way
Fenton House image

 

Fenton House

413 Leroy St, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sauce$1.99
Lasagna$13.99
Bread$4.49
More about Fenton House
CRUST image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

CRUST

104 W Caroline St, Fenton

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Cobb Salad$13.50
Romaine and radicchio blend topped with roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with ranch dressing.
Egg Sandwich$8.95
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, with your choice of Detroit breakfast sausage or apple wood smoked bacon. Served on City White bread
Company Breakfast$12.95
Two eggs cooked to order with your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with home fries, and our signature cinnamon roll warmed
More about CRUST
The Laundry image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#51 The Spicy Scott$17.50
Smoked turkey breast, Muenster cheese, sautéed red onion, fresh jalapeño, and housemade chipotle mayonnaise on grilled French bread.
#28 Ron's Lifesaver$16.75
Smoked turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, old-school mayo, and pesto, on grilled French bread.
Mediterranean Burger$18.00
Your choice of our proprietary beef patty or a vegetarian Impossible patty grilled with thyme compound butter on a grilled onion roll with olive & roasted tomato tapenade, feta cheese, fresh arugula, and housemade gremolata mayo. Served with housemade chips
More about The Laundry
Corner Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Bar & Grill

4015 Owen Road, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos (3)$12.00
Blackened or fried North Atlantic, Blue Fjord cod, fresh
pico de gallo, pickled onions, Mexican cabbage slaw,
white corn tortilla, mozzarella, lime sour cream.
Black n' Blue$13.00
Our classic burger blend blackened, onion bun, smoked
blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, pickled onions.
CBG Steak Burger$15.00
Dry-aged beef from “Farm Field Table”, premium
blend of brisket, chuck and short rib, onion bun,
grilled mushrooms, black pepper horseradish
compound butter, swiss, topped with fried onions.
More about Corner Bar & Grill
EL TOPO image

 

EL TOPO

113 Mill Street, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#11 Beef Nachos$13.95
Flour tortilla chips, chorizo, ground beef, queso cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos
#3 Al Pastor$8.95
A corn tortilla with crispy pork, red onion, cilantro, pineapple, Jack cheese, salsa verde
#4 Pescado$7.25
A flour tortilla with tempura-battered cod, house pico, shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime crema
More about EL TOPO
Goki Goki image

 

Goki Goki

1243 N. Leroy St, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Goki Goki
Legend's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Legend's Bar & Grill

3235 W Thompson Rd, Fenton

Avg 4.1 (446 reviews)
Takeout
More about Legend's Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Runyan Lake Food Center

10005 Hartland Rd, Fenton

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium 12" Hand-Tossed$8.99
Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza$8.99
Traditional W/ Sauce$7.99
More about Runyan Lake Food Center
Restaurant banner

 

The Fenton Meat Market

1110 N Leroy st, Fenton

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Fenton Meat Market
Restaurant banner

 

Crust Farmers Market

104 West Caroline Street, Fenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Crust Farmers Market
Xolo - Fenton image

 

Xolo - Fenton

111 S Leroy STE 4, Fenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Xolo - Fenton
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND FENTON image

 

LEO'S CONEY ISLAND FENTON

15010 Silver Parkway, Fenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about LEO'S CONEY ISLAND FENTON
Restaurant banner

 

being rebuilt, do not use

1110 N Leroy st, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about being rebuilt, do not use
Restaurant banner

 

The Vault Downtown

100 South Leroy Street, Fenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Vault Downtown

