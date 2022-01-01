Fenton restaurants you'll love
GRILL
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
3482 Silver Lake rd, Fenton
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Trash Can Nachos
|$14.99
Community by Fuel Up Fresh
3214 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton
|Popular items
|Featured Bowl
|$15.99
Cilantro rice, grilled flank steak, sauteed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, black beans, pickled onion, avocado, cilantro, sriracha aioli.
***bowl comes as is***
|Fuji Apple Cheddar Grilled Cheese
|$10.99
Grilled aged cheddar, fuji apple, pickled red onion, garlic aioli served on Crust Henry Street Provincial
|Turkey Pesto Avocado Sandwich
|$13.99
Rough Draught
134 N Leroy St, Fenton
|Popular items
|HOUSE COFFEE
|#9
|$10.00
|I'd Like To Make A Toast
|$12.00
Pita Way
15274 Silver Pkwy, Fenton
|Popular items
|-Quesopita
|$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
|-Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
|-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
Fenton House
413 Leroy St, Fenton
|Popular items
|Bread Sauce
|$1.99
|Lasagna
|$13.99
|Bread
|$4.49
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Popular items
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Romaine and radicchio blend topped with roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with ranch dressing.
|Egg Sandwich
|$8.95
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, with your choice of Detroit breakfast sausage or apple wood smoked bacon. Served on City White bread
|Company Breakfast
|$12.95
Two eggs cooked to order with your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with home fries, and our signature cinnamon roll warmed
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Laundry
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton
|Popular items
|#51 The Spicy Scott
|$17.50
Smoked turkey breast, Muenster cheese, sautéed red onion, fresh jalapeño, and housemade chipotle mayonnaise on grilled French bread.
|#28 Ron's Lifesaver
|$16.75
Smoked turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, old-school mayo, and pesto, on grilled French bread.
|Mediterranean Burger
|$18.00
Your choice of our proprietary beef patty or a vegetarian Impossible patty grilled with thyme compound butter on a grilled onion roll with olive & roasted tomato tapenade, feta cheese, fresh arugula, and housemade gremolata mayo. Served with housemade chips
Corner Bar & Grill
4015 Owen Road, Fenton
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Blackened or fried North Atlantic, Blue Fjord cod, fresh
pico de gallo, pickled onions, Mexican cabbage slaw,
white corn tortilla, mozzarella, lime sour cream.
|Black n' Blue
|$13.00
Our classic burger blend blackened, onion bun, smoked
blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, pickled onions.
|CBG Steak Burger
|$15.00
Dry-aged beef from “Farm Field Table”, premium
blend of brisket, chuck and short rib, onion bun,
grilled mushrooms, black pepper horseradish
compound butter, swiss, topped with fried onions.
EL TOPO
113 Mill Street, Fenton
|Popular items
|#11 Beef Nachos
|$13.95
Flour tortilla chips, chorizo, ground beef, queso cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos
|#3 Al Pastor
|$8.95
A corn tortilla with crispy pork, red onion, cilantro, pineapple, Jack cheese, salsa verde
|#4 Pescado
|$7.25
A flour tortilla with tempura-battered cod, house pico, shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime crema
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Legend's Bar & Grill
3235 W Thompson Rd, Fenton
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Runyan Lake Food Center
10005 Hartland Rd, Fenton
|Popular items
|Medium 12" Hand-Tossed
|$8.99
|Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza
|$8.99
|Traditional W/ Sauce
|$7.99
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND FENTON
15010 Silver Parkway, Fenton
The Vault Downtown
100 South Leroy Street, Fenton