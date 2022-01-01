Fenton American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Fenton

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge image

GRILL

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge

3482 Silver Lake rd, Fenton

Avg 4.1 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.99
Quesadilla$10.99
Trash Can Nachos$14.99
More about Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
CRUST image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

CRUST

104 W Caroline St, Fenton

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Cobb Salad$13.50
Romaine and radicchio blend topped with roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with ranch dressing.
Egg Sandwich$8.95
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, with your choice of Detroit breakfast sausage or apple wood smoked bacon. Served on City White bread
Company Breakfast$12.95
Two eggs cooked to order with your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with home fries, and our signature cinnamon roll warmed
More about CRUST
The Laundry image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#51 The Spicy Scott$17.50
Smoked turkey breast, Muenster cheese, sautéed red onion, fresh jalapeño, and housemade chipotle mayonnaise on grilled French bread.
#28 Ron's Lifesaver$16.75
Smoked turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, old-school mayo, and pesto, on grilled French bread.
Mediterranean Burger$18.00
Your choice of our proprietary beef patty or a vegetarian Impossible patty grilled with thyme compound butter on a grilled onion roll with olive & roasted tomato tapenade, feta cheese, fresh arugula, and housemade gremolata mayo. Served with housemade chips
More about The Laundry
Corner Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Bar & Grill

4015 Owen Road, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos (3)$12.00
Blackened or fried North Atlantic, Blue Fjord cod, fresh
pico de gallo, pickled onions, Mexican cabbage slaw,
white corn tortilla, mozzarella, lime sour cream.
Black n' Blue$13.00
Our classic burger blend blackened, onion bun, smoked
blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, pickled onions.
CBG Steak Burger$15.00
Dry-aged beef from “Farm Field Table”, premium
blend of brisket, chuck and short rib, onion bun,
grilled mushrooms, black pepper horseradish
compound butter, swiss, topped with fried onions.
More about Corner Bar & Grill

