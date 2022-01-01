Fenton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fenton
More about Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
GRILL
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
3482 Silver Lake rd, Fenton
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Trash Can Nachos
|$14.99
More about CRUST
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Popular items
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Romaine and radicchio blend topped with roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with ranch dressing.
|Egg Sandwich
|$8.95
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, with your choice of Detroit breakfast sausage or apple wood smoked bacon. Served on City White bread
|Company Breakfast
|$12.95
Two eggs cooked to order with your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with home fries, and our signature cinnamon roll warmed
More about The Laundry
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Laundry
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton
|Popular items
|#51 The Spicy Scott
|$17.50
Smoked turkey breast, Muenster cheese, sautéed red onion, fresh jalapeño, and housemade chipotle mayonnaise on grilled French bread.
|#28 Ron's Lifesaver
|$16.75
Smoked turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, old-school mayo, and pesto, on grilled French bread.
|Mediterranean Burger
|$18.00
Your choice of our proprietary beef patty or a vegetarian Impossible patty grilled with thyme compound butter on a grilled onion roll with olive & roasted tomato tapenade, feta cheese, fresh arugula, and housemade gremolata mayo. Served with housemade chips
More about Corner Bar & Grill
Corner Bar & Grill
4015 Owen Road, Fenton
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Blackened or fried North Atlantic, Blue Fjord cod, fresh
pico de gallo, pickled onions, Mexican cabbage slaw,
white corn tortilla, mozzarella, lime sour cream.
|Black n' Blue
|$13.00
Our classic burger blend blackened, onion bun, smoked
blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, pickled onions.
|CBG Steak Burger
|$15.00
Dry-aged beef from “Farm Field Table”, premium
blend of brisket, chuck and short rib, onion bun,
grilled mushrooms, black pepper horseradish
compound butter, swiss, topped with fried onions.