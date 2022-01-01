Fenton bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fenton

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge image

GRILL

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge

3482 Silver Lake rd, Fenton

Avg 4.1 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.99
Quesadilla$10.99
Trash Can Nachos$14.99
More about Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
Fenton House image

 

Fenton House

413 Leroy St, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sauce$1.99
Lasagna$13.99
Bread$4.49
More about Fenton House
The Laundry image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#51 The Spicy Scott$17.50
Smoked turkey breast, Muenster cheese, sautéed red onion, fresh jalapeño, and housemade chipotle mayonnaise on grilled French bread.
#28 Ron's Lifesaver$16.75
Smoked turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, old-school mayo, and pesto, on grilled French bread.
Mediterranean Burger$18.00
Your choice of our proprietary beef patty or a vegetarian Impossible patty grilled with thyme compound butter on a grilled onion roll with olive & roasted tomato tapenade, feta cheese, fresh arugula, and housemade gremolata mayo. Served with housemade chips
More about The Laundry

