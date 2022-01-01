Fenton sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Fenton
More about Pita Way
Pita Way
15274 Silver Pkwy, Fenton
|Popular items
|-Quesopita
|$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
|-Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
|-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
More about The Laundry
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Laundry
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton
|Popular items
|#51 The Spicy Scott
|$17.50
Smoked turkey breast, Muenster cheese, sautéed red onion, fresh jalapeño, and housemade chipotle mayonnaise on grilled French bread.
|#28 Ron's Lifesaver
|$16.75
Smoked turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, old-school mayo, and pesto, on grilled French bread.
|Mediterranean Burger
|$18.00
Your choice of our proprietary beef patty or a vegetarian Impossible patty grilled with thyme compound butter on a grilled onion roll with olive & roasted tomato tapenade, feta cheese, fresh arugula, and housemade gremolata mayo. Served with housemade chips