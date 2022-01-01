Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Antipasto salad in
Fenton
/
Fenton
/
Antipasto Salad
Fenton restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Fenton House
413 Leroy St, Fenton
No reviews yet
Small Antipasto Salad
$15.00
Medium Antipasto Salad
$19.00
Side Antipasto Salad
$8.00
More about Fenton House
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Runyan Lake Food Center
10005 Hartland Rd, Fenton
Avg 4.8
(50 reviews)
Lg Antipasto Salad
$9.99
More about Runyan Lake Food Center
