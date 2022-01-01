Bread pudding in Fenton
Fenton restaurants that serve bread pudding
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$12.50
Cinnamon rolls, eggs custard, cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla. Served with fresh strawberries and real whipped cream.
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$29.75
Cinnamon rolls, eggs custard, cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla. Served with a side of Detroit Sausage, fresh strawberries and House made whipped cream
