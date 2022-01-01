Chicken tenders in
Fenton
/
Fenton
/
Chicken Tenders
Fenton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Pita Way
15274 Silver Pkwy, Fenton
No reviews yet
-Chicken Tenders and Fries
$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
More about Pita Way
Corner Bar & Grill
4015 Owen Road, Fenton
No reviews yet
Adult Chicken Tenders & Fries
$12.00
Chicken Tenders
$7.00
More about Corner Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Fenton
Cheese Pizza
Nachos
Fish Tacos
Quesadillas
Burritos
Boneless Wings
Tacos
More near Fenton to explore
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
Grand Blanc
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Flint
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston