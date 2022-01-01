Chicken tenders in Fenton

Go
Fenton restaurants
Toast

Fenton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

-Chicken Tenders and Fries image

 

Pita Way

15274 Silver Pkwy, Fenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
-Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
More about Pita Way
Corner Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Bar & Grill

4015 Owen Road, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adult Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.00
Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Corner Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Fenton

Cheese Pizza

Nachos

Fish Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Boneless Wings

Tacos

Map

More near Fenton to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston