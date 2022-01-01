Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Fenton
/
Fenton
/
Chips And Salsa
Fenton restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Corner Bar & Grill
4015 Owen Road, Fenton
No reviews yet
Chips And Salsa
$4.50
More about Corner Bar & Grill
EL TOPO
113 Mill Street, Fenton
No reviews yet
#9 House Chips & Salsa
$3.60
Fresh tortilla chips served with house-made salsa.
More about EL TOPO
