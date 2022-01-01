Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Fenton

Fenton restaurants
Fenton restaurants that serve cobb salad

Fenton House image

 

Fenton House

413 Leroy St, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
More about Fenton House
effcb166-e95c-4cf1-b84c-6c6de18a76d7 image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

CRUST

104 W Caroline St, Fenton

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Cobb Salad$14.75
Romaine and radicchio blend topped with roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with ranch dressing.
More about CRUST

