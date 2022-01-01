Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobb salad in
Fenton
/
Fenton
/
Cobb Salad
Fenton restaurants that serve cobb salad
Fenton House
413 Leroy St, Fenton
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$16.00
More about Fenton House
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
Avg 4.4
(801 reviews)
Turkey Cobb Salad
$14.75
Romaine and radicchio blend topped with roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with ranch dressing.
More about CRUST
Browse other tasty dishes in Fenton
Cake
Chicken Wraps
Omelettes
Chicken Tenders
Cheesecake
Garlic Bread
French Toast
Prime Ribs
More near Fenton to explore
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston