Crispy chicken in Fenton

Fenton restaurants
Fenton restaurants that serve crispy chicken

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken GF$20.00
A citrus-brined half chicken, seared under a brick in a cast iron skillet and topped with a lemon thyme pan jus. Served with Boursin mashed potatoes and braised kale.
More about The Laundry
Corner Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Bar & Grill

4015 Owen Road, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy all-natural chicken, pickle, honey mustard, topped
with zesty housemade coleslaw served on a sesame bun.
More about Corner Bar & Grill
EL TOPO image

 

EL TOPO

113 Mill Street, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
#20 Crispy Chicken Burrito$9.50
A flour tortilla with crisp chicken tenders, house chipotle hot sauce, chipotle crema, tomato, red onion, avocado, Jack cheese, and Spanish rice.
More about EL TOPO

