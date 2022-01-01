Crispy chicken in Fenton
Fenton restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about The Laundry
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Laundry
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton
|Crispy Chicken GF
|$20.00
A citrus-brined half chicken, seared under a brick in a cast iron skillet and topped with a lemon thyme pan jus. Served with Boursin mashed potatoes and braised kale.
More about Corner Bar & Grill
Corner Bar & Grill
4015 Owen Road, Fenton
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy all-natural chicken, pickle, honey mustard, topped
with zesty housemade coleslaw served on a sesame bun.