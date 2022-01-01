Egg benedict in Fenton
Fenton restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about CRUST
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Eggs Benedict
|$10.75
House-made Toasted English Muffins topped with two poached eggs, house-made hollandaise and Ham. Served with a simple arugula salad
More about The Laundry
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Laundry
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.00
Extra thick English muffin, Farmer Dave cottage bacon, two poached eggs and house made Hollandaise sauce.