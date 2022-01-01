Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Fenton

Go
Fenton restaurants
Toast

Fenton restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

CRUST

104 W Caroline St, Fenton

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$10.75
House-made Toasted English Muffins topped with two poached eggs, house-made hollandaise and Ham. Served with a simple arugula salad
Eggs Benedict$10.75
House-made Toasted English Muffins topped with two poached eggs, house-made hollandaise and Ham. Served with a simple arugula salad
More about CRUST
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$13.00
Extra thick English muffin, Farmer Dave cottage bacon, two poached eggs and house made Hollandaise sauce.
More about The Laundry
Corner Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Bar & Grill

4015 Owen Road, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Eggs Benedict$17.00
More about Corner Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Fenton

Pork Belly

Spaghetti

Pies

Nachos

Quiche

Chicken Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Fenton to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston