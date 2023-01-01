Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Fenton

Go
Fenton restaurants
Toast

Fenton restaurants that serve egg rolls

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge image

GRILL

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge

3482 Silver Lake rd, Fenton

Avg 4.1 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Egg Rolls$11.99
Southwest Egg Rolls$12.99
More about Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
Consumer pic

 

The Vault Downtown

100 South Leroy Street, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$18.00
More about The Vault Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Fenton

Pies

Nachos

Tacos

Veggie Sandwiches

Skirt Steaks

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Fenton to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston