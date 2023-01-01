Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Fenton
/
Fenton
/
Egg Rolls
Fenton restaurants that serve egg rolls
GRILL
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
3482 Silver Lake rd, Fenton
Avg 4.1
(406 reviews)
Cheesecake Egg Rolls
$11.99
Southwest Egg Rolls
$12.99
More about Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
The Vault Downtown
100 South Leroy Street, Fenton
No reviews yet
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
$18.00
More about The Vault Downtown
