French onion soup in Fenton

Fenton restaurants
Fenton restaurants that serve french onion soup

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Legend's Bar & Grill

3235 W Thompson Rd, Fenton

Avg 4.1 (446 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup$6.99
More about Legend's Bar & Grill
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup & Salad$15.00
Traditional soupe a l’oignon gratinee.  Rich beef broth and caramelized onions topped with loads of French Comte cheese.  Served with a simple salad.
Real French Onion Soup$9.00
Soupe à l’oignon gratinée.
More about The Laundry

