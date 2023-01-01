Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lasagna in
Fenton
/
Fenton
/
Lasagna
Fenton restaurants that serve lasagna
Fenton House
413 Leroy St, Fenton
No reviews yet
Lasagna
$17.00
Family Baked Lasagna
$59.99
Family Lasagna
$59.99
More about Fenton House
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Legend's Bar & Grill
3235 W Thompson Rd, Fenton
Avg 4.1
(446 reviews)
Baked Lasagna
$13.99
More about Legend's Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Fenton
Reuben
Pies
Crispy Chicken
Cookies
Chicken Sandwiches
Muffins
Salmon
Fish Sandwiches
More near Fenton to explore
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Flint
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(102 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(428 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(599 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1002 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston