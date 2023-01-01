Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Fenton

Go
Fenton restaurants
Toast

Fenton restaurants that serve meatball subs

Fenton House image

 

Fenton House

413 Leroy St, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$16.00
More about Fenton House
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Runyan Lake Food Center

10005 Hartland Rd, Fenton

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$9.99
More about Runyan Lake Food Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Fenton

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Garlic Bread

Pancakes

Map

More near Fenton to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (439 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (596 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (345 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1017 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (616 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston