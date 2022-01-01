Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Fenton

Fenton restaurants
Toast

Fenton restaurants that serve omelettes

Sicilian Omelette image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

CRUST

104 W Caroline St, Fenton

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Sicilian Omelette$10.95
Fluffy eggs stuff with bacon, ham, Italian sausage, roasted red tomatoes, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast.
Kid's Ham & Cheese Omelette$6.50
Ham & Cheese Omelette with Vermont Cheddar, French Ham and a side of toasted English muffin bread.
Veggie Omelette$10.00
Fluffy eggs stuffed with bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast.
More about CRUST
Corner Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Bar & Grill

4015 Owen Road, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Omelette$15.00
More about Corner Bar & Grill

