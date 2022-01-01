Omelettes in Fenton
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Sicilian Omelette
|$10.95
Fluffy eggs stuff with bacon, ham, Italian sausage, roasted red tomatoes, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast.
|Kid's Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$6.50
Ham & Cheese Omelette with Vermont Cheddar, French Ham and a side of toasted English muffin bread.
|Veggie Omelette
|$10.00
Fluffy eggs stuffed with bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast.