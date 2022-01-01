Pancakes in Fenton
Fenton restaurants that serve pancakes
More about CRUST
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Lemon Ricotta Pancake Skillet
|$14.25
Light and fluffy lemon ricotta skillet pancake dusted with powdered sugar, topped with house-made raspberry perserves and marscapone whipped cream.
More about The Laundry
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Laundry
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton
|Plain Pancakes (3)
|$8.50
A stack of three buttermilk pancakes. Served with pure maple syrup
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$13.00
House recipe Buttermilk pancakes swirled with cinnamon and topped with a whipped cream cheese and garnished with candied pecans.