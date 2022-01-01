Pretzels in Fenton
Fenton restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Legend's Bar & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Legend's Bar & Grill
3235 W Thompson Rd, Fenton
|Pretzel
|$9.99
More about Crust- a baking company
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Crust- a baking company
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Pretzel Sandwich
|$15.75
Hand-carved turkey, Vermont cheddar, barbecue sauce, red onions, applewood smoked bacon on a fresh grilled pretzel bun. Served with pickles and house chips.
|Big Pretzel (After 10:00 AM)
|$3.25