Pudding in Fenton

More about CRUST
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Chia Pudding
|$12.00
Chia seed soaked with almond milk and topped with blackberries, strawberries , toasted almonds, toasted coconut and maple drizzle.
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$12.50
Cinnamon rolls, eggs custard, cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla. Served with fresh strawberries and real whipped cream.
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$29.75
Cinnamon rolls, eggs custard, cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla. Served with a side of Detroit Sausage, fresh strawberries and House made whipped cream