Salmon in Fenton

Fenton restaurants
Fenton restaurants that serve salmon

Community by Fuel Up Fresh image

 

Community by Fuel Up Fresh

3214 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$8.00
More about Community by Fuel Up Fresh
CRUST image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

CRUST

104 W Caroline St, Fenton

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon$25.95
A blackened Salmon filet, served with smoked cheddar grits and oven roasted broccoli.
More about CRUST
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$12.00
Served with a side of potatoes and vegetable of the day.
Salmon Bowl$17.50
Grilled and glazed Scottish salmon on a bed of quinoa with sautéed spinach, fresh cucumber ribbons, radishes, avocado, topped with a jalapeño slaw and toasted sesame seeds.
Bravas Salmon$27.00
Blackened grilled salmon topped with housemade Spanish Bravas sauce and Cotija cheese Served with elotes style spaghetti squash, and roasted red skin potatoes.
More about The Laundry
Corner Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Bar & Grill

4015 Owen Road, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Sabbath Salmon$25.00
8 oz. blackened pan seared Faroe Island salmon,
smoked blue cheese butter, urban greens citrus salad,
pickled onions, cucumber and orange segments.
More about Corner Bar & Grill

