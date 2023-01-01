Chicken sandwiches in Fenton
Fenton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Flavor Voyage - 930 Brookwood Center
The Flavor Voyage - 930 Brookwood Center
930 Brookwood Center, Fenton
|General Tso's Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
marinated crispy chicken, tangy cola-infused sauce,
crunchy broccoli slaw, sriracha mayo, sesame accents,
crispy onions, brioche
More about Giuseppe's Restaurant & Catering
Giuseppe's Restaurant & Catering
972 S. Highway Drive, Fenton
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.45
Boneless Breast of Chicken Lightly Breaded and Baked in Tomato Sauce With Provel and Parmigiano Cheese on Fresh Bakery Bread
|Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$11.45
Boneless Breast of Chicken Lightly Breaded, Topped with Choice of Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato On Fresh Bakery Bread